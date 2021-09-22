Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 117,426 shares worth $2,556,519. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

