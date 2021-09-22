Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avaya were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 805,297 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 109,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000.

A number of analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

NYSE AVYA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 312.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

