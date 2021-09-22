Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,866 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

