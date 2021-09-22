Richard D. Brannon Buys 44,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ET opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

