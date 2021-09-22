Rick Roetken Sells 12,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 1,257,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.