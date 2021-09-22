Rick Roetken Sells 12,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. 1,257,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.