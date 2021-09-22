Rigel Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125,962.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market capitalization of $202,333.75 and approximately $125,962.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00129567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

RGP is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.