Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $13.80 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $38,359.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

