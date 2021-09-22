Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 10,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,031. Riskified has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

