Robert Disbrow Sells 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,216,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,790,725.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

PNE stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.