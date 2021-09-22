Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 387.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

