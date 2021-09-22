Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $888,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Welltower stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

