Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 152 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $439.95 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.97 and a 12 month high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

