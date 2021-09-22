Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $32.16 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $330.58 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $32.16 or 0.00074183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00128335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046160 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

