Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 6.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.91. 8,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 556,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.