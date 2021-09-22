Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.96.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

