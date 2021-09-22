Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYCEY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 6,550,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

