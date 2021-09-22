Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

