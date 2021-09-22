Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.