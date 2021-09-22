Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

