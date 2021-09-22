Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.