Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

