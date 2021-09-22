Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €780.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €721.18 ($848.45).

EPA MC opened at €636.00 ($748.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €659.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €633.60. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

