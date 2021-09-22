Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in August

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 14,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,136. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,624,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 70,277 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,723,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.