Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012583 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045995 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.