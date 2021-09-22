Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 58,441 Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Bowman Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

