Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Shares of SI stock opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

