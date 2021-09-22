Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

KURA stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

