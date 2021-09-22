Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,776 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,350 shares of company stock worth $23,393,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

