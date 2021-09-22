Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.