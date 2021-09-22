Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) versus Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Allianz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allianz $160.43 billion 0.56 $7.78 billion $2.15 10.22

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Allianz 1 3 7 0 2.55

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Allianz.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Allianz 6.08% 10.63% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allianz beats Ryan Specialty Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

