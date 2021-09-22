salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in salesforce.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 63,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

