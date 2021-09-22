salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,610,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,347,669,000 after buying an additional 232,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.39. 123,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.