salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $200,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.87. 109,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total value of $4,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.