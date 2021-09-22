salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.02. 61,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. The company has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

