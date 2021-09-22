Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 453,935 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $28,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

