Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

