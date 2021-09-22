Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 220.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

