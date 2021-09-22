Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.57.

SAPIF opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

