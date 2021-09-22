Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Up 14%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) shares rose 14% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 4,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

STGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

