Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.08

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €137.08 ($161.27) and traded as high as €159.30 ($187.41). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.98 ($179.98), with a volume of 2,108,542 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.83 ($170.39).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €137.25.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

