Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.34. 55,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 79,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,701,000.

