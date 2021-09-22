Scott Morgan Sells 837 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPLK opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

