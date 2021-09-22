Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 19.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 167,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

