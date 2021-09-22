SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 0.9% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50). 1,840,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,011,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.73. The stock has a market cap of £775.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.