Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Down 13%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)’s stock price dropped 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 350,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 327,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

