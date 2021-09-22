Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

