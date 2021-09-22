SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 116,016 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $25.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

