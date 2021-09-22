Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,287 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

