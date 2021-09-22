Sei Investments Co. Has $919,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

