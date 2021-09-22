Sei Investments Co. Purchases 907 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

